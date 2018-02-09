Expert: Tires play factor in winter driving

Snowy conditions were to blame for several accidents across Mid-Michigan on Friday.

But the tires on your car could be another culprit.

“They optimize your stopping and your getting going. They help if the snow is deep or if the ice is on the road. You can do better traction. It can help you get going or if you’re stopping. You can hit your breaks and your car will stop properly,” said Michael Babion, owner of Mike’s Tire and Custom Wheel in Saginaw.

He said there are normal tires, winter or snow tires, and mud tires for big trucks.

Babion said a good set of season appropriate tires can make all the difference. That’s why the winter tires are good for winter.

“They have special grooves in the tires to help with traction control,” Babion said.

Babion said he has seen several people stop in for winterized tires. He said for those who chose not to, it’s usually for different reasons.

“Some people can’t afford the snow tires. So, they go for the best treaded they can find to do the best digging,” Babion said.

Snow tires require a lot more maintenance because you must switch them out in-between seasons. It can be a hassle, but Babion said the safety they provide is worth it.

“I prefer them on a car. I have a son so I have my 5-year-old son with me. I prefer either really good tires or snow tires for his safety,” Babion said.

