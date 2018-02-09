Hit-and-run in Davison caught on camera

A hit-and-run crash was caught on camera in Davison Friday afternoon.

Now, Davison police are investigating. Police want to know who the person is in the dashcam video.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Bay and M-15 in front of the Kroger store.

Police are looking for the vehicle and the person in the video who gets out of the car after crashing it.

If you know who the suspect is you are asked to call Davison police.

