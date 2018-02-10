7 arrested in stolen property, illegal narcotics in Mid-Michigan

Seven people have been arrested after officials found stolen property and illegal narcotics in three different homes that came from eight different counties.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office learned about the location of several stolen items and illegal narcotics.

Detectives got a search warrant for a house on Opland Road in Gladwin County, a second house in the 500 block of Dodge Lake in Hamilton Township, and a third house in the 4000 block of North Hoover in Hamilton Township.

Officials recovered stolen property and narcotics from the three houses from eight different counties.

This investigation started from an arrest of a stolen vehicle that fled from deputies with several stolen items.

Deputies arrested three people from the Clare County locations which included a 34-year-old Harrison man, a 57-year-old Harrison man, and a 48-year-old woman.

They were lodged in the Clare County Jail and are waiting for a review of their charges.

Four people were arrested from the Gladwin County locations.

They were lodged in the Gladwin County Jail and are waiting for a review of their charges.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Michigan State Police Emergency Services team to carry out the search warrant.

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson is asking business owners who may have been victims of fraud from the JRI Home Improvement Company to contact Clare County Sheriff's Detectives at (989) 539-7166 extension 4313.

