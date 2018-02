Michigan State turns over materials to AG

Michigan State University says it is turning over 45,000 pages of material to a special independent counsel investigating if the school mishandled sexual assault allegations against former doctor Larry Nassar.

Pat Fitzgerald, a former Chicago federal prosecutor hired by the university, sent a letter to investigators Friday - the deadline imposed by the state attorney general's office.

He says the school this week produced about 25,000 pages constituting Dr. William Strampel's electronic calendar entries. The university on Friday announced its plan to revoke the tenure of Strampel. The former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine told police he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.

The university says it is producing approximately 20,000 additional pages of material Friday and will submit more on a rolling basis.

Michigan State also faces inquiries from the Legislature, Congress and the NCAA.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.