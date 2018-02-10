Drain Commission: Residents shouldn’t worry about white residue - WNEM TV 5

Drain Commission: Residents shouldn’t worry about white residue from boiling water

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Genesee County Drain Commission Office is saying residents don’t need to worry about their tap water.

Some have wondered about a white residue left in pots and pans after boiling water.

The agency released a memo saying the residue is the result of a combination of hard water and high phosphate and PH levels used in corrosion control.

The county is using more than normal as a cautionary measure after switching its supply to the Kareg-Nondi Authority from Detroit.

Eventually, officials will submit samples to the state and work to reduce those levels.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.