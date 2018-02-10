Drain Commission: Residents shouldn’t worry about white residue from boiling water

The Genesee County Drain Commission Office is saying residents don’t need to worry about their tap water.

Some have wondered about a white residue left in pots and pans after boiling water.

The agency released a memo saying the residue is the result of a combination of hard water and high phosphate and PH levels used in corrosion control.

The county is using more than normal as a cautionary measure after switching its supply to the Kareg-Nondi Authority from Detroit.

Eventually, officials will submit samples to the state and work to reduce those levels.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.