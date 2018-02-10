Michigan group raising money for fallen officer memorial - WNEM TV 5

Michigan group raising money for fallen officer memorial

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
LANSING, MI (AP) -

A Michigan group is hoping to raise $350,000 this year for a monument to honor the state's law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument Commission has been raising money since 2005. The memorial would honor the more than 40 Michigan law enforcement officers who have died in the past 12 years.

The memorial fund has about $1.2 million. About $400,000 of the funds have been donations, while $800,000 has been from a matching grant the Legislature. The grant is scheduled to expire in October.

John Szczubelek represents the Attorney General's Office on the commission. He says the memorial commission is relatively new when compared to the other nonprofits and charities competing for donors.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

