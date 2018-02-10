Snow storm getting skiers out in Mid-Michigan

Some winter sports enthusiasts love the snowstorm that hit the area.

"The snow is really nice," said Joe Hood.

Braving the cold and embracing the snow. Hood came out to Mount Holly with his entire Boy Scouts group to hit the slopes.

"They are constantly training. We are getting them up to speed so next week when we start the larger hills everyone is ready," Hood said.

Along with hundreds of other people, Hood and his troops wanted to get out of the house to have some fun.

They drove in from Ann Arbor and the scouts said while the drive up was a little nerve-wracking, the weather is perfect for downhill skiing.

"I'm just enjoying the lovely snow. It's not often that you get to ski on real snow here. We are enjoying the storm." said Andrew Comptom, one of the boy scouts.

"It's been great. I have been having so much fun. I have been skiing all around going down the black diamonds," said Mark Hood, one of the boy scouts.

"We have a lounge that seats up to three hundred people. A lot of warm-up breaks with a lot of opportunities for that. If you're not into going inside to warm then we also have an outdoor fire pit," said Mark Tibbitts.

Yo-Yo temperatures this winter were making Tibbitts a little nervous. He's the general manager of Mt. Holly. but now that the snow is coming down and people are coming in he's expecting a great ski season.

"If you have missed any ski and snowboarding this year, now is the time to get going," said Tibbitts

As for hood and the boy scouts, they are working on perfecting skills here locally. Then heading out of state to even bigger hills. They are hoping the weather will be just as good as today.

"Next week we are going to New York for a whole ski weekend," said Hood

