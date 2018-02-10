Kitten rescued from hanging by its neck in crawlspace for hours

A hit-and-run crash was caught on camera in Davison Friday afternoon. Now, Davison police are investigating.More >
A hit-and-run crash was caught on camera in Davison Friday afternoon. Now, Davison police are investigating.More >
Genesee County will be closed down this afternoon at 2 p.m.More >
Genesee County will be closed down this afternoon at 2 p.m.More >
There are millions of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property being held by the state. Do you have a claim?More >
There are millions of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property being held by the state. Do you have a claim?More >
Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.More >
Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.More >
Seven people have been arrested after officials found stolen property and illegal narcotics in three different homes that came from eight different counties.More >
Seven people have been arrested after officials found stolen property and illegal narcotics in three different homes that came from eight different counties.More >
Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores announced the event formerly called the “Great Trade-In” will now be known as the "Greater Trade-In." The event urges parents and caregivers to bring in their old, used, outgrown and potentially dangerous gear and furniture items in exchange for a discount on one new gear or furniture item.More >
Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores announced the event formerly called the “Great Trade-In” will now be known as the "Greater Trade-In." The event urges parents and caregivers to bring in their old, used, outgrown and potentially dangerous gear and furniture items in exchange for a discount on one new gear or furniture item.More >
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.More >
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.More >
US-23 has reopened after whiteout conditions caused authorities to shut down the highway, and we've learned one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash.More >
US-23 has reopened after whiteout conditions caused authorities to shut down the highway, and we've learned one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash.More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >