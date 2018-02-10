Conference to feature electric vehicle program discussions - WNEM TV 5

Conference to feature electric vehicle program discussions

Posted By Stephen Borowy
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan's Public Service Commission will hold a conference to receive additional input on developing regulatory policy for plug-in electric vehicle programs in the state.

The conference is scheduled Feb. 20 at the commission's Lansing office and will include a technical discussion focusing on utility electric vehicle charging pilot programs and assessing program impacts on infrastructure, utility rates, and the electrical grid.

Pilot program design, safe installation prioritization and the inclusion of new technology are some of the questions that are expected to be answered at the conference.

