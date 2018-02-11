A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan

Snow has once again moved into Mid-Michigan and has coated roads across the entire area. The snow will be falling at a moderate to heavy rate at times reducing visibility and causing slick roads. Traffic will be slow no matter where you go today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Isabella, Shiawassee, Lapeer, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Isabella, Gratiot, and Clare counties until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Today

Snow will be prevalent across all of Mid-Michigan today. Don't expect much of a break in the snow until later this afternoon when the snow gradually begins to move out. We'll manage to see the snow end completely this evening, but the roads will still be a mess. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Highs today will top out in the mid 20s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

When all is said and done this evening, Flint, Grand Blanc, Owosso, Clio, Lapeer, Almont, Imlay City, Bad Axe, Caro, Port Austin, Sandusky, and Marlette will see 4 to 7 inches of new snow. While Midland, Bay City, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Clare, Gladwin, Beaverton, Houghton Lake, West Branch, Standish, Tawas City, and Oscoda will receive 3 to 6 inches of fresh snow.

Tonight

Gradual clearing will begin to take place overnight. This will be the beginning of a dry pattern over the next couple of days. Temperatures however, will be plummeting into the upper single digits with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

High pressure manages to take center stage for tomorrow, allowing us to dig out. We'll be under mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 20s with winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

