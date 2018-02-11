Church’s silent auction, concert rescheduled due to snowfall

A silent auction and concert hosted by a Saginaw church has been rescheduled due to snowfall.

The Our Choirs Love Emmaus House event has been moved to two weeks from now, Feb. 25.

The silent auction will be at 1:30 p.m. and the concert will be at 3 p.m.

The event will still be at the First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Court Street and Harrison Street in Saginaw.

