Church’s silent auction, concert rescheduled due to snowfall - WNEM TV 5

Church’s silent auction, concert rescheduled due to snowfall

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A silent auction and concert hosted by a Saginaw church has been rescheduled due to snowfall.

The Our Choirs Love Emmaus House event has been moved to two weeks from now, Feb. 25.

The silent auction will be at 1:30 p.m. and the concert will be at 3 p.m.

The event will still be at the First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Court Street and Harrison Street in Saginaw.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.