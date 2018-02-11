Michigan processing home heating credit applications - WNEM TV 5

Michigan processing home heating credit applications

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

The state is processing home heating credit applications for the 2017 tax year.

The Michigan Agency for Energy says instruction booklets have been mailed by the state Treasury Department and residents may apply for the credit even if a Michigan tax return is not filed.

Home heating credits help low-income Michigan residents with winter energy bills. The Treasury Department says nearly 315,000 people applied last year for the credit. The average credit was $170.

More than 83 percent of the credit applications were filed electronically in 2017.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.