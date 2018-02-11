Michigan processing home heating credit applications

Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
There are millions of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property being held by the state. Do you have a claim?More >
A hit-and-run crash was caught on camera in Davison Friday afternoon. Now, Davison police are investigating.More >
Seven people have been arrested after officials found stolen property and illegal narcotics in three different homes that came from eight different counties.More >
In states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut it is against the law to drive without clearing off the snow. In Michigan, that’s not the case.More >
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >
Genesee County will be closed down this afternoon at 2 p.m.More >
Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores announced the event formerly called the “Great Trade-In” will now be known as the "Greater Trade-In." The event urges parents and caregivers to bring in their old, used, outgrown and potentially dangerous gear and furniture items in exchange for a discount on one new gear or furniture item.More >
Escaping the snow and cold was a top priority for one local cat, but the kitten never expected to be dangling for hours in a tight spot.More >
A Russian passenger plane believed to be carrying 71 people crashed Sunday afternoon near Moscow, shortly after takeoff from one of the city's airports. No survivors were immediately reported.More >
