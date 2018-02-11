NAACP meeting in Saginaw canceled due to inclement weather - WNEM TV 5

NAACP meeting in Saginaw canceled due to inclement weather

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local NAACP meeting has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The organization was supposed to host their annual African-American Read-In Chain at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Saginaw.

Read-In Chain is used to celebrate African-American culture and heritage by reading books written by African-American authors.

A spokesperson from the NAACP could not say what day the event would be rescheduled to.

