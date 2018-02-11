Jackknifed semi, disabled tow truck closes SB US-23 - WNEM TV 5

Jackknifed semi, disabled tow truck closes SB US-23

FENTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Genesee County Central Dispatch said a jackknifed semi truck and a disabled tow truck has halted traffic on US-23.

The accident happened at 2:52 p.m. after Thompson Road (Exit 84) in Fenton Township.

Police have not said what the condition is of those involved.

For current road conditions, check the MI Drive map.

