Michigan regulators release 5-year fisheries management plan

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan regulators have released a 5-year plan to guide fisheries management.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the plan seeks to continue implementing a vision for protecting, managing and improving aquatic resources that was spelled out in a previous blueprint.

Fisheries chief Jim Dexter says its goals include ensuring healthy aquatic ecosystems and sustainable fisheries; promoting effective communication, outreach and education; and improving strategic resource partnerships.

Other priorities are developing assessment and decision support tools and encouraging efficient division operations.

