Midland Snow Makers are taking part in the Olympics

Locally made snow machines are taking on a major role at the Winter Olympic Games.

SMI Snow Makers in Midland has been making snow machines since 1974 and they’ve been a part of every winter Olympics since 1984.

Their machines are once again churning out snow for athletes as the games get underway in PyeongChang, South Korea.

SMI Snowmakers and their snow machines have literally been around the world with the winter Olympics. The Midland company is just one of a few companies, globally, responsible for making snow at the Olympics.

"It’s quite an honor to be involved in the Olympics especially this being our seventh time now, so we’re extremely proud of being a part of it. To be a U.S. manufacturer, to be a U.S. business, a Michigan business as well, and there is definitely a lot of pride when it comes to these games,” says Brook Alba who handles sales and marketing for the company.

They’re handling snow production for the venues that host downhill and cross-country skiing, biathlon and ski jumping.

“The bid for this past Olympic project was in 2014. That’s when we’re awarded it, so you go through the slopes, you understand the equipment, electrical infrastructure, power and water that are needed for the site and then in 2015 is when we shipped the equipment to the site. We started making snow for these games back in November,” said Alba.

There were also teams sent to PyeongChang to teach people there how to run their snow machines.

“It feels really good you know, I’m always cheering on team U.S.A and just glad to be a part of all that,” said Kevin Christopherson, who does product testing for the company.

This family business making sure athletes from around the world are ready to go for gold.

‘We’re pretty proud of our Olympic heritage and our reputation that comes along with that,” said Alba.

