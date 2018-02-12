Crews to replace water line on N. Jefferson in downtown Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Crews to replace water line on N. Jefferson in downtown Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

There may be a small hiccup in your morning commute.

The City of Saginaw said North Jefferson Avenue will be closed between Johnson and Fitzhugh starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be replacing a water line along the street.

Construction is expected to wrap up around 4 p.m.

