A week to catch our breath

It's been a busy week in the weather department with numerous rounds of snow last week and this past weekend. But as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek, snow has come to an end and it's looking like a fairly quiet week overall.
Today & Tonight
Skies are fairly clear out the door this morning, which for the first morning drive of the traditional workweek, comes with no complaints. While many roads have been plowed, that may not be the case everywhere, especially on back roads and less traveled areas.
Also, keep an eye out for any icy areas such as bridges, overpasses, etc. as temperatures are mostly in the teens this morning with even a few spots in the single digits. Wind chills are also hovering in the single numbers so prepare accordingly out the door.
Despite the fairly cloudy weekend, we did sneak in some late day glimpses of the sun yesterday and more vitamin D is on the way throughout Monday. This should guide our temperatures into the 20s this afternoon for most areas. Keep in mind, wind chills will be a touch cooler with a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
With mainly clear skies early tonight, expect temperatures to take a tumble this evening. Some mid and high level clouds will move in overnight which should save our temperatures from falling too far. Right now, we'll keep lows in the single numbers above zero.
It's worth noting that if skies are clear for a longer period of time, so places may fall below zero for the Tuesday morning commute.
For a look beyond today, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
