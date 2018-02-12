Trading the snow for some sunshine!

It's been a busy week in the weather department with numerous rounds of snow last week and this past weekend. But as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek, snow has come to an end and it's looking like a fairly quiet week overall.
Today & Tonight
Skies are fairly clear out the door this afternoon, have the sunglasses handy heading out the door. A nice change of pace from all of the clouds and snow. While many roads have been plowed, that may not be the case everywhere, especially on back roads and less traveled areas.
Also, keep an eye out for any icy areas such as bridges, overpasses, etc. as temperatures are mostly in the upper teens this afternoon with a few spots in the lower 20s. Wind chills are also hovering in the teens to single digits with a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour. so dress in layers venturing outside.
With mainly clear skies early tonight, expect temperatures to take a tumble this evening. Some mid and high level clouds will move in overnight which should save our temperatures from falling too far. Right now, we'll keep lows in the single numbers above zero.
It's worth noting that if skies are clear for a longer period of time, so places may fall below zero for the Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday
More clouds look to build into the area as the day goes on. Some low level moisture will help keep skies partly to mostly cloudy for the majority of the day.
Temperatures will continue to be on the incline as highs look to reach the upper 20s. With having light winds throughout the day, this will lead to having less aggressive wind chills throughout the day. That being said, you will still need the winter jacket.
For a look beyond today, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
Have a great Monday everyone!
