Midland native's dogs to compete in Westminster show

Some dogs from Mid-Michigan are getting a chance to shine on the big stage.

Tickles, Lear and Hotrod will be competing in the 2018 National Westminster Dog Show. All three dogs are owned by Midland native, Kara Gordon.

This isn’t the first time her dogs are going into the spotlight. Two of them were in the competition last year.

The dog show gets started Monday at 8 a.m. and runs until Tuesday night.

