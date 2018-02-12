Thieves ram pharmacy window with SUV; safe, medication taken

Thieves have stolen a safe and prescription medication after ramming a SUV through the window of a pharmacy on Detroit's eastside.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the vehicle was driven into the building's front picture window early Saturday morning.

Police say three men are suspected in the theft. It was not immediately reported what was in the safe or if any cash was taken.

Video surveillance of the theft may be released by Monday.

