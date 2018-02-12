Police: Michigan man posted Craigslist ad asking for child porn

A Craigslist ad asking for child pornography got a Michigan man a set of handcuffs and a cell.

Accused of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography, Travis Tudor shook his head as the judge read off four felony charges.

“It carries normally a maximum possible penalty of 20 years in prison,” the judge said.

However, “normally" doesn't apply in this case. With Tudor's criminal history, a four-time convicted felon, he faces life in person on three of those charges.

“This is all a big misunderstanding that I will clear up. I just beg for the opportunity to do so, the right way,” Tudor said.

Michigan State Police said the 35-year-old put an ad on craigslist seeking sexually abusive images of children.

“I need to be able to fight fairly,” Tudor said.

While it’s unclear if Tudor received any child pornography, investigators said Tudor had and made child porn.

A father of three, Tudor's fiancé sat in court crying throughout the video arraignment.

She declined to comment.

