Morning Moment: Thieves unknowingly make off with 500 live cockroaches

Now that it's tax season, millions are waiting on their refunds from Uncle Sam, but according to police, you're not the only one waiting on your return.

They say it's not uncommon to see an increase in mail theft this time of year.

Rosalinda Vizina of California said she's experienced it firsthand.

"One of these boxes had been left open. It looked like it was pried open. And all the mail was gone. So, the post office was telling us about the mail box thieves that have been happening all the way down the street,” Vizina said.

She said several residents in her apartment complex and neighborhood have reported missing mail and packages.

While the thieves were hoping to nab a tax return or W2 form, they were probably stunned to find out what they walked away with.

"This particular time I ordered cockroaches,” Vizina said.

There were 500 large cockroaches to be exact.

Vizina is an entomologist and the roaches were a part of a study she's conducting.

"I feel bad for the roaches in case they got smushed or tossed or something like that. For the thieves, I hope they went everywhere,” she said.

The post office offers this advice when sending and receiving valuable items:

Deliver or have your items delivered directly to the office.

Don't send cash in the mail.

Pick up your mail as quick as possible, especially this time of year.

