Mild air returns at times this week

After some mild stretches in the month of January with a few days in the 50s, temperatures have been checking in mostly below average so far this month as we creep closer to the halfway point of February.

While our Monday and Tuesday will be chilly and temperatures are expected to be below our seasonal average in the low 30s, there will be some mild days in the forecast this week.

Our temperature trend for the next five days, attached below, shows that after a day in the low 20s on Monday, we're taking a step up into our Tuesday where southerly winds are expected to take our highs back into the middle 20s.

Note: Image may not be visible on mobile. Best viewed on desktop.

But Tuesday is only a modest jump compared to the temperatures that arrive in the middle of this week, with a climb toward 40 degrees by Wednesday. Despite Thursday featuring a chance for rain, temperatures Wednesday night are expected to be mild in the middle 30s, so low 40s are certainly attainable again on Thursday.

A brief drop into the 20s returns on Friday, which will need to be watched for the possibility of slick roads following the mild air and some snow melt. That cool down doesn't last long as we warm near 40 again by the second half of the weekend.

Looking Ahead: Through February 25th

The long term temperature outlooks through February 25th lean to the second half of February being a bit warmer than the first half. In the 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks attached below, you can see the warmer colors (oranges & reds), indicating chances for above normal temperatures.

Note: Images may not be visible on mobile. Best viewed on desktop.

From February 17th-21st (days 6-10), most of the Lower Peninsula has equal chances of both above normal and below normal temperatures. But the southeastern sections have 40% odds for above average temperatures.

Keep in mind, this just means temperatures that are above seasonal averages of our highs in the low 30s and lows in the middle and upper teens.

From February 19th-25th, the odds increase a bit for above-normal temperatures. The far southeastern sections of Michigan see odds increase to 60%, while the rest of the Lower Peninsula has at least 40% odds for temperatures that are above average.

