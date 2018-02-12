Flushing man killed in snowmobile crash

A Mid-Michigan man is dead after a snowmobile crash in northern Michigan.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 on snowmobile trail no. 7 that runs along the west side of south Old 27 Highway in Bagley Township.

Investigators said 57-year-old Richard Valet of Flushing was heading south on the trial when he lost control of his Ski Doo snowmobile.

The snowmobile hit several trees along the trail and Valet was thrown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police are still investigating, but believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

