7 arrested in string of thefts, meth production across several Michigan counties

Seven people were arrested in a string of thefts across Mid-Michigan.

Authorities said the investigation began after an arrest was made over a stolen vehicle that fled from deputies and was found to have stolen items inside.

Following the arrest, investigators learned of locations in Clare and Gladwin Counties where several stolen items and illegal narcotics were supposed to be located.

Detectives executed search warrants at a home on Opland Road in Gladwin County, a home in the 500 block of Dodge Lake in Hamilton Township and a home in the 4000 block of North Hoover in Hamilton Township.

The stolen property came from locations in eight different counties, police said.

Three people were arrested from the Clare County locations, including a 34-year-old Harrison man, a 57-year-old Harrison man, and a 48-year-old Harrison woman. They’re being held in the Clare County Jail pending review of charges.

Gladwin County Sheriff’s deputies carried out a search warrant at a home in Sage Township.

Four people were arrested and are waiting to be charged for methamphetamine production.

Officers found a meth lab, materials for meth production, and several stolen items.

Their names have not been released.

Authorities ask any business owners who may have recently been a victim of fraudulent check activity from the JRI Home Improvement Company to contact Clare County Sheriff Detectives at 989-539-7166 extension 4313 or email at vanbonnd@clareco.net

