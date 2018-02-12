WATCH: Experience night tobogganing at City Forest

Want to try something new?

City Forest in Midland is enjoying the latest round of snowfall to blast Mid-Michigan. The park is inviting families to come and enjoy night tobogganing.

“The toboggan runs will easily be your favorite winter pastime,” the park’s website said.

Lit by neon lights at night, the toboggan run is one of the last remaining in the state and is the gem of City Forest. Two towers feature snow-packed, iced and elevated toboggan runs that allow users to enter quickly into one tower once they have exited the opposite ramps.

Toboggans can be rented for $8 per hour, two hour maximum, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

