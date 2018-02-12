Man, child found dead after fire in Upper Peninsula

Authorities say a man and a child have been found dead following a fire at a home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

WLUC-TV reports Ontonagon County sheriff's deputies responded Sunday to reports of a fire in the community of Trout Creek and the bodies of a 48-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were found inside. Names weren't immediately released, pending notification of family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters from Trout Creek and Duncan Township were among those who also responded to the fire.

