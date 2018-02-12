Michigan mom says 7-year-old daughter's hair was burned at school

A Michigan mom says she is outraged after her daughter's hair was burned at school.

"She could have been put up in flames," said Judy Holland.

Holland’s daughters said a boy in the lunch line at Noble Elementary in Detroit set her 7-year-old hair on fire, then blew it out.

Singed and broken off hair were clearly visible on Mikaela, a first grader at Noble. Mikaela's 5-year-old sister is in kindergarten at the same school and Holland said it was her younger daughter who witnessed the boy put the lighter to her sister's hair.

Holland said when the two girls went to a school worker to see if they could call her, they were told to sit down for lunch.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Public Schools Community District said they have not found any evidence of what's being alleged, but that they are still investigating and looking at surveillance video.

"I want to know why a child had a lighter," said Holland who also questioned other children in the school. She said other children identified a second grader as the young boy responsible.

Holland fears what might have happened if she put gel or some kind of hair product in her daughter's hair Wednesday morning.

"My baby could have third degree burns right now," said Holland. "I don't want this to happen to any other kid."

