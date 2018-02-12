Flint Bishop Int'l Airport launches new ads with 'Sid the Skycap'

Bishop International Airport has launched a new ad campaign that they say puts the fun back in flying.

The theme, “Flint Bishop Airport, not the only way to fly. Just a better one.” Is presented by “Sid” the skycap.

The commercials, which start airing today, talk about the airport’s inexpensive, convenient parking, low stress environment and friendly faces you encounter on your trip.

The ads feature spokesperson “Sid the Skycap” as portrayed by Oak Park, Michigan comedian and actor, Melvin Bender.

“Sid” was named after Sidney S. Stewart, the aviator and prominent Flint manufacturer, banker and aviation enthusiast who convinced Arthur Giles Bishop, a Flint banker and a Vice-President of General Motors Corporation to donate the original 220 acres of land which became the airport.

>>Click here to see the ad called Flight Service<<

>>Click here to see the ad called Escalator to Happiness<<

>>Click here to see the ad called 100% true<<

