Michigan funeral home therapy dog honored at open house

A Michigan funeral home will honor a therapy dog that comforted people as they grieved the loss of loved ones.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that Betzler Life Story Funeral Home will hold an open house Tuesday for Hollie, who died Feb. 6. The golden retriever worked at the funeral home for 16 years, providing comfort for those coping with death.

Scott Betzler, Hollie's owner, was inspired to use her as a therapy dog while on the Kalamazoo Humane Society's board of directors. The organization offered pet visitation programs to nursing homes.

Hollie completed temperance training at the humane society. She also visited senior communities and elementary schools.

Hollie will be cremated as part of the funeral home's Life Tails Pet Cremation service.

Ellie, an English Retriever, will take over Hollie's role at the funeral home.

