Woman's body found in home, death labeled 'suspicious'

Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found in a home.

Crews were called to the home in the 2300 block of Southampton Avenue on Feb. 11 for reports of a natural gas leak.

When firefighters arrived, a woman’s body was discovered.

Consumers Energy was called to the scene to shut off the gas after traces of natural gas were found in the home.

No outward wounds were found on the woman’s body, according to Chief Ron Wiles. An investigation is underway.

If you have any information, call the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at (810) 424-2611.

