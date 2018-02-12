Should Michigan move away from no-fault insurance?

Your car insurance could soon be cheaper.

WXYZ reports a bill packaged introduced in the state House would take Michigan from a no-fault state to a full tort or at-fault system.

Right now, Michigan is a no-fault state and requires drivers to have unlimited lifetime medical benefits for crashes.

Michigan is the only state that requires that type of coverage, which helps to drive up the price of premiums.

Do you think Michigan should move away from no-fault insurance? Take our poll below.

