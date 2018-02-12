BREAKING: Home invasion ends in crash; 2 hurt

Authorities say a home invasion ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It started Monday morning with a home invasion at Lincoln and W. Court Street in Flint.

Police said they were called to the scene and spotted the suspect’s vehicle a couple blocks away.

Before officers had the chance to turn on their lights, the suspect’s vehicle hit a second car, causing it to catch fire.

An officer pulled a female driver from the second vehicle to safety.

The suspect was also taken into custody.

Both the woman and the suspect were taken to Hurley Medical Center. Their conditions are unclear.

No one was hurt in the home invasion, police said.

Stay with WNEM TV5 for continuing coverage as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.