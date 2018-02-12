House heavily damaged from fire in Bridgeport - WNEM TV 5

House heavily damaged from fire in Bridgeport

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BRIDGEPORT, MI (WNEM) -

The Bridgeport Fire Department extinguished a house fire that left the home heavily damaged.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning, Feb. 11 in the 5000 block of Baker Road.

The fire department said the home was heavily damaged during the incident

Residents made it out of the fire with no injuries reported.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.