Wells earns second GLIAC South Division Player of the Week honor

SVSU Men's Basketball senior guard Mike Wells Jr. has earned his second GLIAC South Division Player of the Week award following his career weekend in leading the Cardinals to a pair of wins over GLIAC North opponents.

Wells went-off for a career-high 44 points, adding a career-best seven assists with a pair of steams in SVSU's 105-94 double overtime win Thursday over Michigan Tech. He then scored 28 points with five assists and a career-high four steals in Saturday's 92-66 win over Northern Michigan. Wells shot 61.5% for the week, 58.8% from beyond the arc and had just two turnovers in 81 minutes of action.

The Cardinals are now two games in the lead for the final spot in the 2018 GLIAC Tournament as they begin weekend play by hosting Wayne State University on Thursday (Feb. 15) in the regular season home finale. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. against the Warriors.

Copyright Saginaw Valley State 2018. All rights reserved.