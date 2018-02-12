Overtime piles up for Saginaw road crews

The weekend storm is forcing road crews across Mid-Michigan to work overtime and they are doing their best to keep up with the heavy snow.

This winter has certainly packed a punch, but how much is it wearing on the people tasked with keeping our streets clear?

“What we tried to do today is get out early,” said Dennis Borchard, who runs the Saginaw County Road Commission. “Get on our primaries so we can get to our secondaries and we’re already in our subs cleaning so today is a good day.”

Borchard said his crews, which include nearly 40 trucks in all, got an early start to their day.

Part of the effort is to help Saginaw County dig out from the inches of snow it received Sunday.

“This morning we were up at four hitting it full force,” Borchard said.

Borchard said he’s used almost as much salt this year as in all of last year.

“8,500 tons of salt that we put down for all of last year,” Borchard said. “We’re at 8,000 right now.”

Borchard points out that salt is about $25 per pound, cheaper than it was a couple of years ago, that adds up to a lot of savings.

The same can’t be said for the overtime though.

Borchard said his department has already spent more on overtime this year compared to last year.

Borchard said all efforts will continue to keep the roads clear no matter the cost, but he said he wouldn’t mind getting a little help from mother nature too.

“Well I’m hoping for some mild days, so we can get some good especially in some of these subdivisions where we can clean up,” Borchard said.

Those slippery roads this morning forced just about every school to close its doors today.

Well over 100 schools in Mid-Michigan were closed today due to the weather and icy conditions.

