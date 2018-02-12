High wind warning on the Mackinac Bridge

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a high wind warning to all drivers going over the said the bridge in the Strait areas.

Drivers are asked to slow down to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their hazard lights, and use the outside lane.

The bridge authority will monitor the wind speeds and issue updates as necessary.

Drivers can tune into AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

