Dentists to hold teeth cleaning clinic for kids

Local dentists are teaming up to give children across the area a bright and shiny smile.

“So, when they grow up they won’t have dentures,” said Courtni Johnson, 10.

She said she makes sure she takes care of her teeth, which is music to her dentist’s ears.

“If kids are really conscious of their teeth and become more responsible for their health at a young age and they start looking in the mirror, looking at their teeth, start thinking about the things that they’re eating, there’s no reason why we can’t die with our adult teeth,” said Dr. Miriam Parker, dental director for the Hamilton Community Health Network.

The Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint has held a dental clinic for kids for the past eight years.

“We will be cleaning teeth, doing exams, X-rays, sealants, prophys and fluoride treatments,” Parker said.

The day will be full of activities, prizes and dental hygiene for any child between the age of 1 and 17.

Parker said the earlier you introduce children to the dental process, the better.

“The engagement between the parent and the child happens early on and that first encounter is a friendly encounter and that the early exchanges are ‘I’m just looking at your teeth,’ or ‘I’m just cleaning your teeth.’ It’s not that I’m doing a filling or taking your tooth out because those are the traumatic experiences,” Parker said.

As for Courtni, she said going to the dentist can be fun.

“It’s cool because you get like toothbrushes and toothpaste,” she said.

The event is Feb. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hamilton’s main clinic, the north clinic and the Burton clinic.

