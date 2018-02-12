Why schools canceled class on Monday

More than 100 schools across Mid-Michigan were closed on Monday due to slick roads.

“Whenever school is going to be called, school leaders, district leaders, superintendents take it very serious,” said Kathy Stewart, superintendent for the Saginaw Intermediate School District.

Stewart said there was lots of discussion between administrators throughout Saginaw County Sunday afternoon and evening after several inches of snow fell on the area. They were trying to decide whether or not to hold class on Monday.

“What is it going to be like for buses and kids getting to school the next morning? And what are the road commission plans for taking plows off the road and putting them back on,” Stewart said.

Superintendents did not like the answers to those questions. Stewart said every district, except Hemlock – which already had an off day, canceled class.

“It’s not an easy decision. We all want kids to be in school. We think that’s the best place for students to be during the day. However, sometimes weather interferes with that,” Stewart said.

Stewart believes the weather and roads will be much better for Tuesday. She wants students everywhere to get their thinking caps on.

“I would suggest that any students that left homework hanging out there over the weekend thinking we would get an extended weekend, it’s time to hit the books and hit the course work and get that done. Be ready to come tomorrow,” Stewart said.

