Potholes causing headaches for Bay City drivers

Potholes have been popping up across Mid-Michigan.

The craters on Liberty Bridge and State Street in Bay City have drivers fed up.

“Liberty Bridge is getting out of control,” said Jennifer Siefert, resident. “This is the worst that I’ve seen and I’ve lived on this side of town for about 10 years.”

Drivers said the potholes are hard to avoid.

“There’s spots where the pavements all broken up. You try to avoid that, but you’re still gonna hit a pothole,” said Christina Irwin, resident.

The closing of Independence Bridge has increased traffic on Liberty Bridge and decreased patience.

“Something needs to be done,” said Sue Harkey, resident. “I know it’s winter time and they can’t replace anything, but if they could just patch them.”

TV5 reached out to the Bay County Road Commission, but it was after hours.

