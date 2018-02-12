Chair of Bay County Republicans resigns after blasting Trump

The Bay County Republicans are holding an emergency meeting on Feb. 13 after their leader blasted President Donald Trump on social media and resigned.

Brandon DeFrain became chairman of the party in 2014.

The night Trump won Michigan’s primary, DeFrain said something that seemed to foreshadow his resignation.

“There’s a lot of things that Trump said that I don’t agree with, but one thing is for sure. Michigan wants an insider,” DeFrain said after the primary. “They want somebody who’s going to work for them and not for Washington.”

In a post on Facebook, DeFrain said he does not see a leader in Trump, but more of the same.

He went on to say “I’m tired of attempting to defend a machine that does not defend the people I love,” and he is resigning his affiliation with all political parties.

The Michigan Republican Party issued a statement that reads in part, “the normal state of affairs in politics today is one of vitriol and animosity, rather than one of open conversation and sharing of ideas.”

However, the party believes Republican candidates offer a better way forward for Michigan and the nation.

