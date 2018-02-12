Pistons drop 3rd straight, 118-103 to Pelicans

DETROIT (AP) -- Anthony Davis had 38 points and 10 rebounds to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat Detroit on Monday night in another one of his strong performances against the Pistons.

Davis is averaging 30.4 points per game against the Pistons, his highest total against an NBA team. He scored a career-high 59 against them nearly two years ago.

That's one reason the Pelicans have won 11 of the last 12 games against the Pistons.

Detroit attempted to defend Davis with Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, but they were no match for Davis inside, off the dribble or on the outside. The All-Star was 14 of 24 from the field, including 3 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Davis had 10 points in the second quarter, powering New Orleans to a 60-52 lead at halftime.

Nikola Mirotic helped the Pelicans pull away in the third quarter and finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

New Orleans has won two straight for the first time since DeMarcus Cousins tore his left Achilles tendon. It is 3-5 without the All-Star center.

The Pistons have lost three straight after winning five in a row, including four with Griffin.

Griffin scored 22 on 8-of-17 shooting. Drummond had 13 points and 21 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: DeAndre Liggins limped toward the locker room late in the first half with a bruised left thigh, but not before drawing a charge against Stanley Johnson while hobbled on the court. Liggins didn't return to play in the second half. ... Jrue Holiday had 21 points and 12 assists, and Darius Miller scored 12 points.

Pistons: Griffin surpassed 11,000 points for his career. ... Reggie Bullock had 14 points, and Jameer Nelson scored 12.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Host Atlanta on Wednesday night.

