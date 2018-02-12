Winter vs. Winter

The lead-up to this Winter wasn't exactly normal. A 6-day streak of record heat marked the start of Fall. Temperatures flirted with 60 even into early-December, and then finally seemed to get on track as we approached Christmas. Since then, we've had some occasional hiccups, but overall this Winter is behaving more like what we would expect.

Snowfall

This probably isn't all that surprising after our recent stretch that saw measurable snow in 7 or the last 8 days, but the season has definitely hit its stride when it comes to the white stuff. Not only are we above normal when it comes to seasonal snowfall, but we are also ahead of our 2017 numbers by a similarly wide margins!

Saginaw's current total stands at 31.1" for the season. That sits 2.5" above the normal of 28.6", and 3.4" ahead of 2017's total of 27.7" by February 12.

Flint is simply blowing the doors off the snowfall totals. Current season totals stands at 65.1", sitting 32.5" above the normal of 32.6" by February 12. That is also 34" above the 31.1" total we had last year through this time. Nearly 3 feet above both counts!

Temperatures

As erratic as our temperatures have been at times, this winter is also running significantly colder than the 2016-2017 winter.

Flint finished last Winter with an average temperature of 30.3 degrees. That was good enough to make it the 8th warmest winter on record. We currently are running an average of 20.3 for the winter, a full 10 degrees colder than last year! Assuming that trend continues, we are on pace for the 9th coldest winter on record in Flint.

Saginaw is running similarly colder than last year. Last year's average winter temperatures finished up at 29.5 degrees, good enough for 9th warmest. We currently sit at a 20.8 degree average, on pace for the 17th coldest winter on record.

We'll see how things shake out with about 5 weeks to go before Spring arrives, but so far, Winter has definitely found its footing here in Mid-Michigan!

