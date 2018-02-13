PACZKI PATROL: Mid-Michigan gorges on Fat Tuesday

It's Fat Tuesday and the party is already underway!

Every year we celebrate by getting up early and grabbing some paczkis.

Fat Tuesday is a Polish-American tradition. Thousands mark the day before Lent begins by gorging on paczki, which are calorie-laden, deep-fried pastries filled with the most delicious creams, custards and jellies.

Traditionally, the reason for making paczki (pronounced “pooonch-key”) was to use up all the lard, sugar, eggs and fruit in the house, because the ingredients were forbidden to be consumed due to Catholic fasting practices during Lent, according to Michigan.org.

The tradition has evolved over the years and now, come Fat Tuesday, Americans rush out to get the tastiest paczki they can find.

TV5's Coty Kuschinsky and Ashlyn Hill are live on Wake Up from Flint and Bay City for all the festivities.

