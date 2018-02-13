Michigan toddler fighting for his life after diagnosed with flu

A Michigan toddler is fighting for his life after catching the flu and suffering from seizures.

At just 14-months-old, doctors told Max Alexander's parents he might not survive the latest stint in the hospital. He has a genetic disorder that cause seizures and getting the flu has further endangered his life.

Max has spent 19 days in Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. He is starting to get better, but faces an uncertain recovery.

"They say it's very possible Max could have cerebral palsy,” said Timothy Alexander, the boy’s father.

Max has tuberous sclerosis, a rare genetic disorder that causes benign tumors to form in the body and can lead to seizures.

When he caught the flu just a couple weeks ago his parents said it made things a lot worse.

"Whenever he's sick, the seizure part, it makes him go into that a lot easier,” Timothy Alexander said.

Doctors gave Samantha and Timothy Alexander a life or death choice to make about their son's future after his brain had been swelling last Wednesday.

“They said that you pretty much have two options - you either give medicine to make him comfortable and take the ventilator off him and see how he does. That was one of the options, the other was a tracheotomy and there was no way we were going to go with the first one,” Timothy Alexander said.

Samantha remained adamant her son, nicknamed Toughy by his family, would make it through.

“For you to tell me my child could be bedridden for the rest of his life - I don’t believe it - not in this case,” Samantha Alexander said.

A three-year-old from Northern Michigan is also on life support at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with the flu in early January.

The Alexander family encourage parents who have children that are vulnerable to the virus to be vigilant.

“If you think your child is sick or they are coming down sick, just get them in as soon as you can,” Samantha Alexander said.

The Alexander family said Max will not be able to return to their current home because of mold issues. They are asking the community for support as they work through this tough time.

If you would like to help, visit their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2018 CBS News. WWMT. All rights reserved.