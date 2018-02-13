7 arrests made after stolen items found in Clare, Gladwin County homes

Seven people were arrested after authorities say they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

Clare County deputies said the investigation started Wednesday when a man drove away from them in a stolen car.

Inside the car, deputies found stolen items.

“Through the information we got from that arrest we were able to get three search warrants for a house in Gladwin County and two houses in Clare County, and we searched and found stolen property and property that was illegally obtained and drugs,” Sheriff John Wilson said.

One person from each of the two Clare County homes and four people from the Gladwin County home were arrested.

The sheriff said the stolen items are from fraud purchases at businesses throughout eight different counties.

“Most of his property was obtained from fraudulent activities off a checking account that was closed.

He bought items like generators, chain saws, things that he could probably turn around and sell again and they were at all of these three different locations,” Wilson said.

People living in Hamilton Township were upset to hear this was happening.

“To be ripped off, you know, there should be nothing like that happening around here. I hope that all of the people get together and keep an eye out for one another and report anything they see the day or night just call the police,” Ron Packwood said.

The sheriff said at this time they don't believe there are any other suspects.

“This involved multiple agencies working together - Bayonet, Michigan State Police, Clare County, Isabella, Gladwin - we all worked together on this because it was all in different jurisdictions and that and it all rolled out good working together ended up getting it all,” Wilson said.

All seven people are expected to be arraigned next week.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / 9 & 10 News. All rights reserved.