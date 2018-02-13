A Valentine's forecast to love

Tuesday didn't turn out quite as sunny as Monday, but temperatures were warmer at least. We'll continue that trend on Valentine's Day, but the weather will have a sunnier disposition.

Overnight

Stubborn clouds from Tuesday are on their way out tonight, leaving us with a clear sky as we prepare to roll in Wednesday. Despite the lack of insulation, temperatures are in no hurry to drop. Unlike last night when our temperatures dove quickly and easily into sub-zero territory, tonight they will be content to hold in the low 20s and upper teens.

Now, the catch. Winds have increased, and will remain breezy throughout the night. As a result, we'll be feeling more like the teens and possibly single-digits into the morning.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies will greet Mid-Michigan tomorrow morning, and our afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 40s with the sunshine sticking around all day long. Breezy southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour will help us keep the above average warmth, but snow-lovers will be disappointed as some of the white fluff begins to melt away.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s into Wed. evening as clouds begin to filter in around sundown. Mostly cloudy skies with continued southwesterly winds will keep us above freezing overnight, so you can expect more snow to continue melting away.

