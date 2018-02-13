Dry Weather Rolls On, Sunshine Returns Wednesday

After a cloudy and snowy stretch last week, it was so nice to see the sun as we kicked off a brand new workweek on Monday. And while snow is important to many folks in Mid-Michigan, it was nice to at least get a breather and a chance to dig out in many areas.

Today & Tonight

Those nice skies from yesterday continued to stay fairly clear through the evening and early overnight period, allowing temperatures to fall off into the single numbers as we started our Tuesday. Thankfully, those single digits came with very little wind, so we're avoiding a significant chill in most areas.

Cloud cover moved in late in the overnight, preventing our temperatures from falling off too far and it looks like those clouds will be sticking around through today. Despite a lack of sunshine compared to our Monday, highs should jump well into the 20s this afternoon with low 30s not out of the question either.

Those temperatures will be accompanied by a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, which will keep wind chills feeling like the teens and low 20s all day long.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep rolling through the evening but no wet weather is expected and we'll start to kick some of that cloud cover out of here through the overnight. We'll trend mostly clear by early Wednesday morning and although skies will clear, southerly winds will keep our lows mostly in the 20s.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies will greet Mid-Michigan tomorrow morning, and our afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 40s with the sunshine sticking around all day long. Breezy southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour will help us keep the above average warmth, but snow-lovers will be disappointed as some of the white fluff begins to melt away.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s into Wed. evening as clouds begin to filter in around sundown. Mostly cloudy skies with continued southwesterly winds will keep us above freezing overnight, so you can expect more snow to continue melting away.

