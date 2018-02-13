More clouds today, but dry weather rolls on

After a cloudy and snowy stretch last week, it was so nice to see the sun as we kicked off a brand new workweek on Monday. And while snow is important to many folks in Mid-Michigan, it was nice to at least get a breather and a chance to dig out in many areas.

Today & Tonight

Those nice skies from yesterday continued to stay fairly clear through the evening and early overnight period, allowing temperatures to fall off into the single numbers as we start our Tuesday. Thankfully, those single digits come with very little wind, so we're avoiding a significant chill in most areas.

Cloud cover moved in late in the overnight, preventing our temperatures from falling off too far and it looks like those clouds will be sticking around through today. Despite a lack of sunshine compared to our Monday, highs should jump well into the 20s this afternoon with low 30s not out of the question either.

Those temperatures will be accompanied by a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, which will keep wind chills feeling like the teens and low 20s all day long.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep rolling through the evening but no wet weather is expected and we'll start to kick some of that cloud cover out of here through the overnight. We'll trend mostly clear by early Wednesday morning and although skies will clear, lows will stay mostly in the 20s.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.